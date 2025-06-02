SS Rajamouli on IPL Final: Whatever the result, it's going to be a heart break!

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) A day after it became clear that the Punjab Kings led by young captain Shreyas Iyer would be taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the Indian Premier League's current season, ace film director S S Rajamouli on Monday said that irrespective of the result in the final, it was going to be a heartbreak for him.

Pointing out that Shreyas Iyer, who, despite repeatedly leading his teams to glory, had got dropped, Rajamouli said that he deserved this year's trophy.

The director at the same time also recalled how Kohli, from the opposing team, had been performing year on year and how he equally deserved this trophy.

Either way, he said he was in for a heartbreak.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post on his predicament, he wrote, "Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite… This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped… Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped… Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years. He deserves this year’s trophy too…

"On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too. Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak."

Rajamouli wasn't the only one who was impressed by Shreyas Iyer's captaincy of the Punjab Kings.

Well known Tamil film director and writer Rathna Kumar too was all praise for Shreyas Iyer's leadership qualities.

Posting a video clip of cricket analysts speaking about how Shreyas Iyer, with a team comprising six uncapped Indian players, had managed to reach the finals, wrote, "Whattteee Bloody Run chase. Probably the most deserving team to win the Trophy this year. Shreyas Iyer is easily the best Captain and finisher of the current Indian cricket team. Be Very Scared."

