SRK’s co-star, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy on Aryan Khan's directorial debut: "The pressure on kids is so much"

Mumbai Sep 27 (IANS) Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthy, who starred opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the cult classic “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na”, has spoken about SRK's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, "The B***ds of Bollywood".

Drawing experience from her long association with the film industry, Krishnamoorthy expressed empathy for Aryan, acknowledging the enormous expectations star kids face. In a conversation with IANS, she said, “It's like a whole new generation is emerging, and I just wish them all the best.

Emphasising the pressure Starkids face, she added, “The pressure on kids, on star kids, is so much. Like I used to always say, you can't imagine the pressure on Abhishek (Bachchan). So similarly, the pressure on Aryan must be a lot. So bless him, and I wish him all the best.” Krishnamoorthy defended Starkids against constant trolling, stressing that where one is born is not something an individual can control: “What are the kids supposed to do? Change their parents just because some “faaltu” (random) person is getting upset and decides that my life is miserable. Where you are born – what can you do about it? And you should be proud of wherever you come from."

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “I came from a completely different background. I never cursed my parents for not being celebrities. Everybody has their own ability, and you should make the best of what you have, rather than curse what somebody else has. And this hate – it's become a culture of hate; it's silly.”

She further reflected on the nepotism debate, pointing out that while star kids may get an easier entry, their long-term success depends solely on audiences’ connections. "You know, the beginning is always much easier, but ultimately it's your connection with the audience. I mean, otherwise, every superstar's kid would be a superstar. But there's no superstar's kid who's such a superstar. You know what I'm saying! It's very hard, very hard because regardless of your parents, every individual, every person has their own destiny.”

She further elaborated, “You can't fight it, and you can't begrudge somebody else's beginnings or journey. You have to make your own.” On the culture of networking in Bollywood, she dismissed the idea that attending top-notch Bollywood parties could define success. “What is the need to break the ice at Bollywood parties? Is Kriti Sanon from a star background? No, she's not. Is Disha Patani? You know, there are so many girls. For every star kid, there are an equal number of non-star kids who have made it. So is Kartik Aaryan from a filmy background? So you have to have the courage of your own talent and the power of your own confidence.”

She further added, “What’s the need to be an insider? Do your work! There's no need to go to a party.” Krishnamoorthy went on to add, “So even these misconceptions that if I go to that party and show off, maybe I will get the attention of a filmmaker, etc. – it’s all nonsense! It's all your work and your hard work and your effort, and your destiny is what gets people knocking on your door. Not just being some floozy at a party somewhere. That may get you some social media eyeballs and followers – not work!”

With strong words the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na actress made it clear that while nepotism may open doors, it is talent, hard work and destiny that ultimately decide an actor's place in the industry.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, known for constantly reinventing herself across mediums, has made waves with her recent podcast “The Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Show” on YouTube and with Drama Queen: The Musical Play* on Audible, India's first-ever musical audiobook.

Adapted from her best-selling memoir and stage play, “Drama Queen” marks a historic moment in the audio format where she has transformed personal grief and memories, especially the loss of her parents and sister, into art. Through her podcast she creates space for meaningful conversations with a dedicated segment, "The Music Stories", that shines a light on unsung musicians and gharanas reflecting their commitment to giving voice to overlooked talent while continuing her own journey of creative exploration.

