SRK in advanced talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'age-appropriate role' in romantic film

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in advanced talks with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a romance film, where he will be seen in an “age-appropriate” role.

According to a source close to IANS, the filmmaker and actor, who previously worked in the 2002 blockbuster “Devdas”, are now in an advanced stage of talks for the film, where he will be seen in an age-appropriate character, who is over 50-years-old.

As per the source, his character will be going through a rough patch in his career. He will bump into a woman who has a start-up and will fall in love.

He was offered a film earlier, but the superstar rejected. The film was most likely “Inshaallah,” which got shelved after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan backed out.

Talking about Bhansali’s previous film “Devdas” with SRK, the period romantic drama film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge.

Based on the Bengali-language 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film narrates the story of Devdas Mukherjee, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Parvati "Paro".

However, the rejection of their marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and him seeking refuge with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his next, an action thriller titled “King” directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Rani Mukerji.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Bhansali made his OTT debut with the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

--IANS

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