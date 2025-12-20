Sreenivasan, sharp satirist who redefined Malayalam cinema, passes away at 69

Kochi, Dec 20 (IANS) Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan, one of the most influential creative voices in the industry, passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

He was 69.

He breathed his last at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related and other health complications for a prolonged period.

Over a remarkable 48-year career, Sreenivasan left an indelible imprint on Malayalam cinema, shaping its storytelling sensibilities with his incisive humour, social satire and deeply human characters.

An actor of rare versatility, he featured in nearly 225 films, excelling both as a comedian and as a leading man, often portraying the flawed everyman with unmatched authenticity.

However, it was as a screenwriter that Sreenivasan's influence proved transformative.

He authored the scripts of some of Malayalam cinema's most enduring classics, including Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, TP Balagopalan MA, Gandhinagar Second Street, Nadodikkattu, Thalayana Manthram, Golanthara Vartha, Champakulam Thachan, Varavelpu, Udayananu Tharam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu, Kadha Parayumbol and Njan Prakashan.

These films combined popular appeal with pointed commentary on middle-class anxieties, bureaucracy, hypocrisy and shifting social values.

Among his most celebrated works was the 1991 political satire Sandesham, which remains a touchstone in Kerala's public discourse for its fearless critique of political opportunism and ideological rigidity.

The film's relevance has endured across generations, cementing Sreenivasan's reputation as a writer unafraid to challenge entrenched power structures.

As a director, he demonstrated equal finesse.

Films he wrote and directed, notably Vadakkunokkiyanthram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, won State and National Film Awards, underscoring his command over narrative, performance and social insight.

Sreenivasan is survived by his wife, Vimala, and his sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan, an acclaimed director, actor and singer, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, a popular actor.

With his passing, Malayalam cinema loses a conscience-keeper whose wit, warmth and wisdom reshaped an industry and its audience alike.

Condolences from across the society have started to stream in.

