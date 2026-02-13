February 13, 2026 10:31 PM हिंदी

Sreeleela reintroduces herself as 'Dr. Sreeleela' after graduating with a MBBS degree

Sreeleela reintroduces herself as 'Dr. Sreeleela' after graduating with a MBBS degree

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Tollywood actress Sreeleela has now added another feather to her cap after graduating with an MBBS degree after 6 years of hard work.

Many photos and videos from the convocation ceremony at the DY Patil University in Mumbai surfaced on social media.

Now, the 'Dhamaka' actress has compiled an emotional note on social media, looking back at her long yet fulfilling journey.

Posting a couple of pictures from the graduation ceremony, Sreeleela wrote on her official Instagram handle, "A milestone. A journey—one that you were a part of, knowingly or unknowingly. A sacred space that became my serene escape from the facade… a place where I could simply be me. Your girl kept her promise. (sic)"

She shared that this journey was more than just about a degree. It was about "growth, faith, tears, and resilience".

Expressing her gratitude to all those who believed in her and supported her through all this, she added, "To my family, my friends, and my work friends—especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos—thank you from the bottom of my heart To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself… thank you."

"Dear reader, I’m grateful for you. For the time you gave me. For every smile, every word of encouragement, every silent prayer. This chapter shaped me. It humbled me. It strengthened me," added Sreeleela.

She finally concluded the post by reintroducing herself as Dr. Sreeleela.

"So let me reintroduce myself to you...Yours lovingly, Dr. Sreeleela," she signed off.

Apart from her academic aspirations, Sreeleela is also busy with her acting commitments. She will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s next.

Over and above this, she will also be a part of Pawan Kalyan's "Ustaad Bhagat Singh".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India will be an engine of global growth: PM Modi

India will be an engine of global growth: PM Modi

Pakistan faces self-made multi front security crisis: Report

Pakistan faces self-made multi front security crisis: Report

China's covert cyber attack platform targets critical infrastructure of neighbouring nations: Report

China's covert cyber attack platform targets critical infrastructure of neighbouring nations: Report

India closest neighbour, maintaining good relations important: First Hindu MP From Dhaka

India closest neighbour, maintaining good relations important: First Hindu MP From Dhaka

Karnataka beat Delhi in Super Over to bag national T20 cricket title in the Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Friday. Photo credit: CABI

Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka beat Delhi in Super Over to bag national T20 cricket title

China faces looming pension crisis amid ageing population: Report (File image)

China faces looming pension crisis amid ageing population: Report

Sreeleela reintroduces herself as 'Dr. Sreeleela' after graduating with a MBBS degree

Sreeleela reintroduces herself as 'Dr. Sreeleela' after graduating with a MBBS degree

Mukkamalla’s 79, Ranjane’s 48 not out power USA to 196/6 against the Netherlands

T20 WC: Mukkamalla’s 79, Ranjane’s 48 not out power USA to 196/6 against the Netherlands

China's digital crackdown erasing Mongolian culture and identity: Report

China's digital crackdown erasing Mongolian culture and identity: Report

Anil Kapoor calls 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' a turning point in his life

Anil Kapoor calls 'Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya' a turning point in his life