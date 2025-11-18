November 18, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Sreeleela begins dubbing for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

Sreeleela begins dubbing for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' (Photo Credit: Dawn Pictures/Instagram)

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) The makers of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly-awaited period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Tuesday announced that actress Sreeleela had now begun dubbing for her portions in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Her own voice, on the big screen. @sreeleela14 starts dubbing for #Parasakthi - Get set for the grand arrival in theatres on January 14th. #ParasakthiFromPongal #ParasakthiFromJan14."

The production house also released a video clip that showed the actress dubbing for the film.

It may be recalled that only a week ago, actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in the film, began dubbing for it.

The makers had officially confirmed on October 21 this year that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the film. In August, the unit wrapped up its Pollachi schedule.

Sources in the know say that some important sequences in the film were shot during this schedule, which began on July 18. However, Sivakarthikeyan had joined the unit a little later.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

‘Parasakthi’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The period film, which also features Atharvaa, is believed to be set in the 1960s in the then state of Madras.

A teaser released by the unit shows that the story takes place in the Pachaiyappa’s college in Madras where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to ‘Do not touch students’.

The teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

