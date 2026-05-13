Sreejesh not fired, his term is over: HI responds to explosive remarks by outgoing junior men’s coach (Ld)

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) After P.R. Sreejesh’s allegations about him being removed from the Indian junior men’s hockey coaching setup, Hockey India on Wednesday issued a detailed clarification, asserting that the former goalkeeper’s coaching tenure had concluded “as per contract” and denying claims that he was removed to accommodate a foreign coach.

The federation’s response came shortly after Sreejesh publicly expressed disappointment over what he described as the possible end of his coaching career, questioning Hockey India’s continued reliance on overseas coaches despite the availability of experienced Indian candidates.

In an official statement, Hockey India said, “Hockey India would like to state that the coaching term for P.R. Sreejesh was officially concluded as per contract in December 2025. After this, as per protocol, the position was advertised, and applicants were shortlisted and finalised as per a proper selection process based on merit. A coach with distinguished qualifications has been selected as a result of this process and will be announced shortly.”

The federation also rejected suggestions that Sreejesh had been “fired”, stating that an alternate role within the national development structure had been offered to him.

“We have in no terms “fired” Sreejesh and in fact had offered him the position of Coach for the Development team, which plays a critical role for LA 28 and the next Olympic cycle as well. This would have furthered his experience and exposure as a coach. However, he did not accept this position despite being asked to reconsider the decision,” the statement said.

Sreejesh, who helped India secure a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics before transitioning into coaching, had earlier alleged that Hockey India continued to prefer foreign coaches across all national teams. He had also claimed that he was informed the senior men’s team management wanted a foreign head coach for the junior side to ensure continuity in playing philosophy.

Addressing those remarks directly, Hockey India said, “In no terms has it ever been conveyed to him that there has been any preference for a foreign coach by the chief coach. We are collectively working towards the vision of our government to build a pathway towards 2036, and a big part of that process is to develop our Indian coaching talent.”

The federation further highlighted its investment in domestic coach education programmes, pointing to the nationwide expansion of its coaching certification structure in recent years.

“Development of the grassroots and homegrown coaches has always been central to the interests of Hockey India as a national sports federation. Hockey India's coaching pathway program has certified over 600 homegrown coaches so far, and the program has had a nationwide impact. We have, in fact, aligned Indian coaches with our chief coaches in our training camps to enhance their exposure and skills further.”

Sreejesh had guided the Indian junior side to podium finishes in all five tournaments during his 18-month stint, including a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup. His social media post had triggered widespread debate over the opportunities available for former Indian players in elite coaching roles.

Concluding its statement, Hockey India reiterated its respect for the former India captain and expressed hope for his continued involvement in the sport.

“Hockey India remains committed to the growth of Indian hockey, and all our decisions are part of a concerted effort to achieve that. We continue to value P.R. Sreejesh as a legend of the sport and look forward to his future success.”

--IANS

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