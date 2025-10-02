October 02, 2025 9:58 PM हिंदी

Sr Men Inter-Departmental Nationals: Punjab & Sind, Services, Food Corp, and SAI win on Day 3

Punjab & Sind, Services Sports Control Board, Food Corporation of India and Sports Authority of India win on Day 3 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jamshedpur, Oct 2 (IANS) Punjab & Sind Bank, Services Sports Control Board, and Food Corporation of India secured convincing wins on the third day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025. Meanwhile, the match between Steel Plant Sports Board and Central Secretariat ended in an exciting draw.

In Thursday’s first match, Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Central Reserve Police Force 7-3 in Pool B. Jaskaran Singh starred with a hat-trick (11’, 24’, 35’), while Mandeep Singh (7’), Sukhwinder Singh (19’), Santa Singh (20’), and Harmanjit Singh (26’) each scored once. For the opposition, Samsher netted two goals (33’, 56’), and Balram Dahiya added a goal at 28’, marking a competitive game.

In the Pool C match, Services Sports Control Board defeated Central Industrial Security Force 5-1. Captain Rajbhar Pawan (21’, 41’) scored twice, leading Services. Sanjit Toppo (40’), Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (56’), and Sukhdev Singh (57’) also scored to secure the victory. The Central Industrial Security Force demonstrated their effort with a goal from Sandeep Kumar (45’) in the second half.

In the day's next match, Steel Plant Sports Board and Central Secretariat drew an exciting 4-4 in Pool C. Simon Bodra scored twice for Steel Plant Sports Board at 35' and 37'. Captain Deepak Soreng scored two late goals at 58' and 60' to equalise. For Central Secretariat, Deepak scored twice at 31’ and 54’, while Harjit Singh Bhatti (3’) and Vinay (10’) each added a goal in a competitive game.

In another match, the Food Corporation of India won against the Central Board of Direct Taxes with a score of 2-0 in Pool D. Paramvir Singh scored twice in quick succession at 55 and 58 minutes, securing the victory for the Food Corporation of India. Although the Central Board of Direct Taxes demonstrated solid defensive organisation for most of the game, they could not contain the late offensive push from Food Corporation of India.

In the final match of the day, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) defeated I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team 11-0. Mohammad Zaid Khan was the top scorer, netting five goals in the 2nd, 20th, 46th, 49th, and 56th minutes. Pankaj also scored twice in the 25th and 31st minutes, bolstering his team’s lead. Additionally, Lalit Negi (33’), Manish Sahani (40’), Mohd. Saif Khan (44’) and Mohit Karma (52’) each contributed one goal for the Sports Authority of India.

Additionally, the match between the All India Police Sports Control Board and Union Bank of India was officially forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 victory for the All India Police Sports Control Board.

-- IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

John Stamos’ son is name-dropping him to impress girls

John Stamos’ son is name-dropping him to impress girls

Hyderabad Black Hawks celebrate Dussehra with big win over holders Calicut Heroes in opening match of the Season 4 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: PVL

PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks celebrate Dussehra with big win over holders Calicut Heroes

Wobble seam has given me the same success as in-swing, says pacer Mohammad Siraj after his 4-40 haul against WI on Day 1 of first Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

1st Test: Wobble seam has given me success, says Siraj after his 4-40 haul on Day 1 against WI

Bobby Deol performs Ravana Vadh during Dussehra celebrations

Bobby Deol performs Ravana Vadh during Dussehra celebrations

JKACC leader blames Pakistani government for killings and violence in PoK

JKACC leader blames Pakistan govt for killings and violence in PoK

Sam Pitroda’s close association with Rahul Gandhi contradicts Chidambaram’s denial

Sam Pitroda’s close association with Rahul Gandhi contradicts Chidambaram’s denial

Debutant Rubya Haider's unbeaten fifty helps Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Match 3 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s World Cup: Debutant Rubya Haider's unbeaten fifty helps Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Seven civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistan forces in Balochistan

Seven civilians extrajudicially killed by Pakistan forces in Balochistan

Ram bhakts rule India, Ravana has no place: Rajasthan Minister

Ram bhakts rule India, Ravana has no place: Rajasthan Minister

Bangladesh's BNP says Yunus remarks fuelling instability ahead of Feb elections (File image)

Bangladesh's BNP says Yunus remarks fuelling instability ahead of Feb elections