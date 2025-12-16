December 16, 2025 9:03 AM हिंदी

First snowfall cloaks BAPS Akshardham temple in New Jersey

Washington, Dec 16 (IANS) The first snowfall of the season brought a quiet, wintry stillness to the majestic Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, as fresh snow covered the sprawling marble temple complex and its surrounding courtyards.

Pictures from the site showed the main temple and nearby buildings covered in white, with snow on the domes, towers, and carved stone. The golden statue in the center stood out, its raised arms standing out clearly against the snowy temples and paths behind it.

Aerial photos showed how large and balanced the Akshardham campus looked in winter. Paths, gardens, and water areas looked frozen and covered with snow, while rows of decorated pavilions and columns lined the grounds neatly. The main temple stood tall above the complex, its light stone standing out against the blue sky and white snow.

Closer views showed snow collected on stairs, ledges, and railings, making the detailed work on the building stand out. The snowfall marked a change in season for the temple, which is an important religious and cultural place for Indian Americans in the area.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville opened in 2023 and is one of the largest Hindu temples outside India. Built using old stone-carving techniques, the complex has a main temple, gardens, and cultural spaces spread over a large area.

The temple has now become a well-known landmark in New Jersey, bringing visitors from all over the United States and other countries. Seasonal sights like the first snowfall show its role not just as a spiritual center but also as a unique part of the American landscape, where Indian culture and local surroundings come together.

