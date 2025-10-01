October 01, 2025 8:05 PM हिंदी

Sr Men Inter-Department National C'ship: Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3

Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3 of 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Oct 1 (IANS) Railway Sports Promotion Board, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, All India Police Sports Control Board, and Punjab National Bank secured convincing wins on Day Two of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground in Jamshedpur.

In the opening clash, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 5-1 in Pool B. Captain Sayyad Niyaz Rahim (6’) set the tone early before Pankaj (12’, 15’) netted twice. Simranjot Singh (43’) and Gursahibjit Singh (56’) added one apiece to complete the tally. For CRPF, Samsher (49’) struck a consolation goal.

In the second encounter, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) outclassed Sashastra Seema Bal 9-2 in Pool B. Thrishul Ganapathi H. (13’, 38’) led the charge alongside Surya N M (35’, 44’, 52’), who bagged a hat-trick. Venkatesh Telugu (27’), V. Veerathamizhan (35’, 60’), and Sarfaraz Khanpathan Aamid (58’) also chipped in. For SSB, Divit Bisht (20’) and Francis Toppo (24’) were the scorers.

Later in Pool A, the All India Police Sports Control Board stunned Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 3-0. Vijay Kumar Gond (6’) put the team ahead early, while Aman Sharma (47’) and Mohammad Haris (52’) sealed a commanding win.

The final fixture saw Punjab National Bank (PNB) overwhelm Tamil Nadu Police 7-0 in Pool A. After a goalless first half, the floodgates opened in the third quarter. Ningombam Jenjen Singh (33’, 45’) struck twice, while Vishal Antil (40’), Gursimran Singh (47’, 52’), Naveen Antil (48’), and Sanjay (54’) added to the tally in a clinical second-half performance.

On the opening day of the event, the Railway Sports Promotion Board, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and the Comptroller & Auditor General of India all delivered strong performances and bagged easy victories.

Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Sahastra Seema Bal 13-0 in Pool B. Gursahibjit Singh was the standout player, scoring four goals (12’, 20’, 44’, 55’). Pankaj also contributed with two goals (13’, 47’).

Additional scorers included Pratap Lakra (21’), Sheshe Gowda BM (25’), Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (30’), Shivam Anand (40’), Shamanth CS (51’), Parampreet Singh (57’), and Pardeep Singh (58’), showcasing a dominant and well-rounded team performance.

--IANS

bsk/

