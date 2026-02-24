February 24, 2026 11:31 AM हिंदी

Squash: Brabourne Stadium to host Indian Open from March 18-22

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The Indian Open, a PSA Copper events, is scheduled to be held from March 18 to 22 at the historic CCI Brabourne Stadium for its second edition, tickets for which are now live.

Recognised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA), the tournament continues to build on the success of its 2025 edition, which was named one of the Top 10 Iconic PSA Events of the year.

The 2026 edition will feature defending women’s champion Anahat Singh returning to headline the event. The lineup also includes India’s top players, such as Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Joshna Chinappa, as well as international contenders such as Yahya Elnawasany, Hana Moataz, Mazen Hesham, and others.

This promises a highly competitive week of world-class squash. Additionally, the tournament will award a USD 44,500 prize purse for both the men’s and women’s events, marking a first for an Indian tournament.

Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, said, “The Indian Open has quickly become a key stop on the PSA calendar, giving Indian players exposure to world-class competition while raising the profile of squash nationally. For 2026, we’re excited to continue growing the tournament’s international significance and see fans experience high-level matches live, supporting the sport’s long-term development in India.”

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will take place on a fully glass court, creating an arena-style squash venue optimised for energetic, close-up viewing.

Featuring a bigger stage, equal prize money, and a lineup of top Indian and international players, the 2026 Indian Open is set to strengthen India’s position in the global squash scene.

