Sports minister Dr Mandaviya declares open Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025

Srinagar, Aug 21 (IANS) The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, declared open the Khelo India Water Sports Festival through a video message here on Thursday. The inaugural edition of the KIWSF got off to a sparkling start with a local shikarawalla, Mohsin Ali, winning the first gold medal of the Games.

The three-day event, ending on August 23, will see more than 500 athletes from 28 states and Union Territories taking part in five events. While rowing, canoeing, and kayaking will have 24 medals up for grabs, shikara sprints, Dragon boat race, and water skiing will be the demonstration events.

The opening ceremony of the KIWSF was graced by the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse. The Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, was the chief guest while the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the guest of honour. J&K’s sports minister Satish Sharma was also present.

The opening ceremony, besides the Dal Lake, was an attractive affair. Folk dancers and local artists added the local flavour as athletes, coaches, and volunteers lined up at Sheri Kashmir International Convocation Centre to welcome the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025. In the expanding Khelo India calendar, the KIWSF is the second addition after the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu in May.

“Today, when athletes step into Kashmir’s Dal Lake with zeal and enthusiasm to create history, the sight will not only thrill all sports lovers, but will also present to the world a powerful picture of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India),” said Dr Mandaviya, adding: “I extend my best wishes to all the young athletes participating in this Khelo India Water Sports Festival. My wish is that you continue to uphold the pride of our nation with the same sporting spirit. With these words, I declare the Khelo India Water Sports Festival Open.”

Dr Mandaviya said, “Since 2014, when the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, we have been clear in our vision to make India a global sporting powerhouse. Under the Khelo India Games, we started organizing different sporting events across the country. We are proud to introduce the Khelo India Water Games in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Through the Khelo Bharat Niti (National Sports Policy), we want to make sports the culture of the nation. With the goal of Har Ghar Khel, Ghar-Ghar Khel (Sports in every home), our government has been consistently working in this direction for the last 11 years,” said Dr Mandaviya.

Dr Mandaviya further added, “Just last week, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 was passed in Parliament. Through this, we have now moved towards historic reforms not only in sports but also in sports governance.”

“Water sports are very attractive, and when they happen in the backdrop of natural beauty, it becomes even more thrilling. These Games are a great advertisement to youths to engage in a sports activity. In India, we have so many water bodies and natural surfaces to take part in adventure sports. It is PM Modi’s dream to lift the sporting culture of the nation, and I think these Games and the Winter Games provide wonderful opportunities,” Mrs Khadse said.

For hosts Jammu and Kashmir, it was a wonderful start to the Games. Mohsin Ali, a 17-year-old who also works as a shikarawalla in the Dal Lake, won the first gold medal of KIWSF 2025. It came in the men’s singles kayaking race. Ali clocked 4:12.41 seconds in the 1000m race to win his first national-level gold ahead of Odisha’s Naoram James Singh (4:14.68) and Mayank of Madhya Pradesh (4:23.28).

Two more gold medals were decided in the canoeing and kayaking competition. Vishal Kumar of Uttar Pradesh won the gold in the canoe singles. For the 1000 metres race, Vishal clocked 4:30.59 seconds. Krishna Jat of Madhya Pradesh (4:31.36) got silver, while Mohammed Hussain of Jammu & Kashmir got the bronze with a timing of 4:32.83 seconds.

