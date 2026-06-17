Sports Min Mandaviya leads Fit India Cyclothon ‘Cycling by the Sea’ in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a fitter, healthier and more active nation through the Fit India Movement, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya today led the FIT INDIA Cyclothon – "Cycling by the Sea" at the Worli Coastal Cycle Track here on Wednesday.

The event brought together fitness enthusiasts, cyclists, youth and citizens from all walks of life, reaffirming the growing public commitment towards fitness and healthy living.

Mandaviya flagged off the cyclothon and joined participants in the ride, outlining the Government’s commitment to making fitness a people’s movement and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat through active and healthy lifestyles.

Several distinguished personalities participated in the event, including film actors Jackie Shroff, Taha Shah Badussha and Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, along with Olympic wrestler and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narsing Yadav.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has consistently advocated fitness as a cornerstone of Viksit Bharat. The Fit India Movement is inspiring citizens across the country to adopt a healthier lifestyles and make fitness an integral part of their daily routine.”

Highlighting the broader significance of cycling, the Minister emphasized the need to adopt sustainable modes of transportation. “In light of the fuel supply concerns arising from the situation in West Asia, there is a need to promote cycling as a sustainable and energy-efficient mode of transportation. Cycling is not only beneficial for personal health but also contributes to environmental sustainability and energy conservation,”he said.

Mandaviya further noted that the Fit India Movement has witnessed enthusiastic participation from lakhs of citizens over the past two years, reflecting a growing culture of fitness across the country.

Describing cycling as a powerful fitness mantra, he said it offers multiple benefits by improving physical health, mental well-being and overall quality of life.

Calling fitness a key pillar of national development, the Minister said, “A fit citizen contributes to a healthy society, and a healthy society is the foundation of a prosperous nation. Fitness is therefore an important pathway towards building a developed India.”

The FIT INDIA Cyclothon forms part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ ongoing efforts to encourage active lifestyles and create widespread awareness about the importance of regular physical activity.

Through such initiatives, the government aims to strengthen the culture of fitness and public participation envisioned under the Fit India Movement and further accelerate the journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

--IANS

bc/