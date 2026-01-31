Sports Min Mandaviya lauds Jensi Kanabar on winning Aus Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated India’s Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabar on becoming the first Indian female Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy.

Jensi produced a stunning comeback at the 2026 AO Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy, rallying from 3-6, 0-2 down to defeat home favourite Musemma Cilek.

"From Junagadh to Melbourne- India’s pride serves an ace! Congratulations to our Khelo India athlete Jensi Kanabar from Junagadh, Gujarat, for winning the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy 2026 and becoming the first Indian female to achieve this historic feat," Mandaviya shared on X.

Hailing from Junagadh, Gujarat, Kanabar’s victory is a testament to the grit brewing in India’s regional tennis hubs. To silence a hostile crowd and overcome a physical disadvantage against a “built” opponent requires a specific brand of stoicism—one Kanabar displayed in spades as she hoisted the trophy at Melbourne Park.

The Junagarh-born prodigy has reached the final at Melbourne Park without dropping a single set. Facing Japan’s Aoi Yoshida in the semi-finals, Jensi showed nerves of steel. After a tight opening set that went to a tiebreak, the Indian star accelerated in the second to secure her place in the title match.

She dominated Group A, finishing at the top of the table with a flawless 3-0 record. Her path to the knockout stage featured victories over the region’s most promising young talents

Notably, she has won eight consecutive sets in Melbourne, showcasing the baseline consistency that has become her trademark during this tournament.

Last November, India’s rising tennis talent Jensi, who was just 13 years old at the time, delivered a remarkable performance to clinch the ITF J60 Guwahati singles title, an under-18 tournament where she faced opponents up to four years older.

