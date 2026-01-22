Black Day, says Ashoka after Guv walks out of Assembly; LoP writes to K'taka Speaker seeking action against Cong MLAs

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (IANS) The Karnataka government has turned the day of the special session into a black day by showing disrespect to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and insulting the Constitution, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka claimed on Thursday.

Governor Gehlot on Thursday declined to deliver the customary address prepared by the state government to the joint session of the state legislature. He limited his address to a few lines and abruptly ended it, triggering dramatic scenes in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after the joint session, he said the Governor acts as a bridge between the state and central governments. Governor Gehlot presented the speech symbolically and left.

"Previously, former Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had done the same. There is nothing wrong with this. According to the Constitution, there is an opportunity to come to the House, present a symbolic speech, and express thanks. However, Congress legislators acted like goons, pushed the Governor, and attacked him," he claimed.

"It is truly shameful and condemnable that senior House members and Law Minister H.K. Patil himself have set a precedent for this bad tradition. Law Minister H.K. Patil does not deserve to continue in that position even for a moment," Ashoka said.

"In the 27th clause on page 13 of the House rules book, it is mentioned about the procedures to be followed during the Governor's speech. It states that no member should interrupt while he is speaking. If done so, it should be considered a serious violation.

"Therefore, Speaker U.T. Khader should punish the errant members and expel them from the House. The Governor has maintained his dignity and has never shown disrespect to the House. Previously, he has signed all Bills. The Congress government is trying to turn Raj Bhavan into a party office," he alleged.

Further, R. Ashoka demanded through a letter to Speaker U.T. Khader that disciplinary action be taken against the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council who showed disrespect when the Governor was leaving the House.

"The ruling Congress party legislators behaved like street rowdies and showed disrespect to the Constitution, the Governor, and the House. By flouting the traditions and rules of the House and interrupting the Governor's speech, they have insulted the House," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, criticising Governor Gehlot for not reading out the Cabinet-prepared speech at the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Governor had violated the Constitution and insulted legislators. He also said discussions would be held on approaching the Supreme Court over the matter.

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha after the Governor’s exit on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “It is a constitutional obligation for the Governor to address the joint session at the beginning of the year and when a new government is formed. Articles 176 and 163 of the Indian Constitution clearly state that the Governor should not read out a speech prepared by himself. The speech prepared by the Cabinet of the government must be read out by the Governor.”

