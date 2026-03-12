March 12, 2026 10:45 PM हिंदी

'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' release date locked; Anupam Kher starrer to be out on August 28

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The highly talked about sequel "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani has finally got a release date. The forthcoming comedy drama will reach the audience on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Sharing the release date on social media, the makers wrote, "20 years later…The Khoslas are back.#KhoslaKaGhosla2 In Cinemas on 28th August 2026. (sic)"

Back in January, Kher, who will be seen reprising his role as Kamal Kishore Khosla from the original drama, announced that he has up wrapped a schedule for "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

In a nostalgic social media post, Kher expressed gratitude to the entire team of the film. He uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, sharing various fun glimpses from the film's sets.

The clip further included Kher in his beloved character, Khosla Sahab.

"SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest! A huge Thank you to each and every cast member (You ALL are Great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers and unit members for their love, warmth and support! Looking forward to meeting you again. Happy rest of the shooting!! Love always!" Kher wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Made under the direction of Umesh Bisht, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2" has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath.

Released back in 2006, "Khosla Ka Ghosla" shares the tale of Kamal Kishore Khosla (Played by Anupam Kher), a middle-class Delhiite and his family, who are ready to go to any lengths to reclaim their land, which has been wrongfully seized by a builder, Khurana (Played by Boman Irani).

