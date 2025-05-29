Special mini-retrospective to honour Raj Khosla on his centenary

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) A special retrospective event ‘Raj Khosla 100 – Bambai Ka Babu’ is set to be held at the iconic Regal Cinema in Mumbai on the occasion of the centenary of producer-director Raj Khosla.

The event, which is a special mini-retrospective, will be attended by celebrated actress Asha Parekh, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as well as the family of Raj Khosla and will feature discussions with the National Award-winning author Amborish Roychoudhury, who has penned ‘Raj Khosla: The Authorized Biography’.

The retrospective will showcase three of Khosla’s timeless classics that demonstrate the breadth of his cinematic genius, from noir thrillers to dramatic romances and action-packed rural dramas. The afternoon show will see Dev Anand and Suchitra Sen’s ‘Bambai Ka Babu’ at 12 pm and ‘C.I.D.’ will be screened at 3 PM. The evening show at 6.30 pm will be reserved for ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ starring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna and Asha Parekh.

The event, set to be held on May 31, is being organised by the Film Heritage Foundation, which has been doing exceptional work in restoration, memorabilia auction and other retrospectives.

“Film Heritage Foundation is delighted to dedicate a day to celebrate the legacy of a great filmmaker with his family on his 100th birth anniversary on May 31, 2025 by screening a few of his films like ‘Bambai Ka Babu’, ‘C.I.D’ and the iconic ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’ which was the precursor to ‘Sholay’. I would like to thank the NFDC-National Film Archive of India for enabling the screenings of the restored versions of ‘Bambai Ka Babu’ and ‘C.I.D.’”. said Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation.

C.I.D. and Bambai Ka Babu have been restored in 4K by the NFDC – National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

"For more than 4 decades, NFDC-NFAI in its collection had preserved a 35mm release print of Bombai Ka Babu which enabled the 4K restoration in the first place. This screening at Regal, Mumbai is a unique opportunity for the cinema lovers to view, for the first time ever, Bombai Ka Babu in 4K restored version. This is part of an ambitious restoration project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. I am happy that we are also showcasing another classic CID restored by NFDC NFAI as part of the centenary celebrations of the iconic film director Raj Khosla, which back in 2023 was very well received by the public", Said Prakash Magdum, MD, NFDC.

The event is open to the public, with entry on a first-come, first-served basis.

--IANS

aa/