Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez joins Punjab FC ahead of Super Cup

Mohali, Oct 22 (IANS) Punjab FC have strengthened their first team with the signing of Spanish attacking midfielder Dani Ramirez Fernandez, who becomes the club’s second overseas signing of the season after Samir Zeljkovic.

The 33-year-old has joined Punjab FC on a one-year contract on a free transfer. Ramirez last played for Manisa FK in Turkey’s TFF First League.

Born in Leganes, Spain, Dani Ramirez began his youth career with his hometown club CD Leganés before moving to Real Madrid, where he spent four seasons developing through the youth setup and featuring for Real Madrid C. In 2014, he joined Valencia CF B, continuing his progression in Spain’s competitive lower divisions.

Ramirez’s journey also saw him represent Getafe CF and Internacional de Madrid before moving abroad in 2017 to join Polish club Stomil Olsztyn SA. His impressive performances earned him a move to LKS Lods, where he played for two seasons before signing with Lech Poznan, where he won the Ekstraklasa title in the 2021–22 season.

Following his success in Poland, Ramírez had a spell in Belgium with Zulte Waregem before returning to LKS LODZ.

Most recently, with Manisa FK in Turkey during the 2024–25 season, he made 34 appearances, contributing seven goals and four assists, showcasing his creativity and experience in midfield.

A technically gifted playmaker known for his vision, passing range, and attacking intelligence, Dani Ramírez brings valuable experience from multiple European leagues and is expected to play a key role in Punjab FC’s campaign ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025, starting October 25 in Goa.

Speaking about joining Punjab FC, Ramirez said, "Joining Punjab FC feels like the perfect next step! I'm genuinely thrilled to start this new chapter and contribute. Having played in various leagues globally, I'm eager to use that experience to help the team achieve its goals. The club's vision is inspiring, and I'm ready to dive in, meet the squad, and give absolutely everything for the club and our supporters."

Technical director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "Our approach to recruitment has always been strategic by identifying players who fit our system but also bring strong character and professionalism to the squad. In Dani, we have a player with a proven track record and experience across multiple countries.

This signing was carefully considered to strengthen key areas of the team and ensure balance across the pitch. We are confident he will not only elevate the performance level but also positively influence the development of our younger players."

--IANS

hs/bc