South Korea: Ruling party elects Representative Han Byung-do as new floor leader

Seoul, Jan 11 (IANS) The ruling Democratic Party (DP) elected three-term lawmaker Han Byung-do as its new floor leader Sunday, days after his predecessor resigned amid mounting allegations of misconduct.

Han, who represents a district in the southwestern city of Iksan, won a runoff against Representative Back Hye-ryun, after none of the four candidates running for floor leader secured a majority of the initial vote, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The first round had combined a vote among DP representatives and an online vote among general party members with voting rights, weighted 8:2.

The other two candidates in the first round were Representatives Jin Sung-joon and Park Jeung.

"I will speedily push state tasks and quickly improve people's livelihoods to securely support the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration," the new floor leader said in his acceptance speech at a general DP lawmakers' meeting at the National Assembly.

"From this moment on, I will swiftly handle the chain of confusion and urgently set forth to end the insurrection, reform the prosecution and judiciary and improve people's livelihoods," he added, referring to the insurrection charge applied to former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his 2024 imposition of martial law.

His mention of "confusion" was a likely reference to the party's internal conflict over bribery allegations involving his predecessor, Rep. Kim Byung-kee, and former DP lawmaker Kang Sun-woo.

Han served as senior secretary for political affairs to former President Moon Jae-in and was considered a key member of the pro-Moon faction.

He later served as chief of strategy and planning for then DP leader Lee Jae Myung and then as operations room chief for Lee's presidential campaign last year.

The floor leader election was held after Kim resigned from the post last month following accusations that he received preferential treatment and abused his power, among other allegations.

Han will serve out the remainder of Kim's term until May.

Also on Sunday, the DP held a vote to elect three members of its supreme council to fill the vacancies left by those who resigned to run for regional elections in June.

Representatives Kang Deuk-gu, Lee Sung-yoon and Moon Jeong-bog were elected, ranking first to third, respectively.

Representative Lee Geon-tae dropped out after ranking fourth.

--IANS

int/akl/dan