August 16, 2025 7:30 PM हिंदी

Sophie Turner calls filming for ‘Trust’ a ‘cathartic’ process

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner, whose split from Joe Jonas earlier made headlines, has shared that filming ‘Trust’ was a "super cathartic" process for her.

The 29-year-old actress was in the midst of her divorce from Joe during the film's shoot, and Sophie actually enjoyed being able to throw herself into the project, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Sophie, whose character suffers a betrayal in ‘Trust’, said on Late Night with Seth Meyers, "I'm not sure if anyone's aware, but when I started shooting this movie, I was going through, like, a media hell. So this was super cathartic because I wanted to run away in my real life when that was all happening. But I got to do it in a movie and I got to smash some s*** up, so that was fun”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sophie previously described her separation from Joe as "incredibly sad". The actress was married to the pop star between 2019 and 2024, and she admitted that their break-up was very difficult.

She told ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine, "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard”. Sophie returned home to the UK after her marriage ended, and the actress admitted that she's now loving life in England.

She said, "I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly’.We didn’t have those key experiences with each other”.

Sophie has daughters Delphine, three, and Willa, five, with her ex-husband, and she admitted that motherhood changed her "so much in every way".

--IANS

aa/

