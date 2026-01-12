Sophie Devine hammers 32 runs off Sneh Rana for the most-expensive over in WPL history

Navi Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine hammered two fours and four sixes off Sneh Rana of Delhi Capitals in the sixth over of Match 4 to score 32 runs and make it the most expensive over ever in the history of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

New Zealand all-rounder Devine exploded into action in the sixth over of their match against Delhi Capitals, hitting boundaries off the first two balls and then hammering four successive sixes, leaving Rana and Delhi Capitals shellshocked.

This turned out to be the most expensive over ever bowled in the history of WPL, surpassing the 28 runs that Deepti Sharma of UP Warriorz had conceded in a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2025. Ironically, Deepti was taken to the cleaners by Sneh Rana herself, blasting three sixes and two fours in the over that included a no-ball.

This is the second time that Sophie Devine has scored 32 in an over against Rana. According to ESPNCricinfo, previously, she did that in a T20I against Rana.

In the process of scoring the most runs in an over, Devine raced to her fifty off 25 balls and also helped Gujarat Giants post 80 for no loss in the six-over Power-play.

Devine welcomed Rana into the attack with a four off her pads on the first ball of the over, powering it through the mid-wicket. She was dropped off the second ball by Marizanne Kapp, and the ball rolled to the cover-point boundary. Devine then went on a six-hitting spree, dancing down to a slower one and launching it over long-on, clearing her foot to the fourth delivery to smoke it over cow corner as she reached 50.

On the fifth ball, Devine got down on one knee and clubbed the half-volley over deep mid-wicket and followed that up by dispatching a full toss over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

The New Zealand all-rounder was at it again by blasting three sixes in an over off N Shree Charani in the ninth over. She fell five runs short of a well-deserved century, getting out for 95 off 47 balls, caught by Shree Charini off Nandini Sharma. Devine's highest score in WPL is 99 not out, which she scored in the first season.

--IANS

bsk