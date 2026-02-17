Sooraj Barjatya’s OTT production ‘Sangamarmar’ tells story of a woman redefined by a single, pivotal choice

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Director-producer Sooraj Barjatya is set to roll out his OTT production ‘Sangamarmar’. The trailer of the series was unveiled on Tuesday, and it promises a multi-generational family drama.

The trailer takes viewers across two distinct timelines spanning across 25 years, Sangamarmar follows the deeply moving journey of Amrita, a woman whose life is redefined by a single, pivotal choice. When faced with a crossroads, Amrita chooses the weight of family responsibility over her personal aspirations and a growing romance with Aditya.

Speaking about the series, Sooraj Barjatya said, “‘Sangamarmar’ is a story that comes from the kind of families we all know. It looks at relationships in their real form; the love, the misunderstandings, the waiting, and the effort it takes to stay together. The core of the show is patience and how time can both challenge and heal relationships. Working with Jio Studios and JioHotstar has been a really great experience for me. Together, we are able to bring this narrative to the audiences in a way that feels honest and true to what we set out to say”.

The series is directed by Vikram Ghai, and follows the story of love, family, and the choices that shape lives over time. The series carries the warmth and emotional storytelling that Sooraj Barjatya is known for. It features Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in key roles, along with Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Swati Tarar, Jaya Ojha, Avinash Wadhwani, and others.

Sheen Savita Dass said, “Amrita is not just a character in the story, she is the centre of it. The family moves around her, and many of the key decisions rest on her shoulders. What stayed with me while playing her was how often she chooses responsibility over her own happiness. That inner conflict was very real for me as an actor. Living her journey across different phases of her life felt personal. I had to sit with her silences, her compromises, and her quiet strength. Working with Sooraj Barjatya sir has been a big moment for me. His stories have shaped the way we look at family and relationships, so to be guided by him, especially on a story like this, means a lot. And with Jio Studios and JioHotstar backing the series, it feels reassuring to know that Amrita’s story will reach people who might see their own lives reflected in her”.

Speaking about her role as Vasudha, Smita Bansal said, “Vasudha is the emotional backbone of the family and someone who quietly holds everything together with love, strength, and warmth. Even though her presence is brief, her influence shapes Amrita’s life and choices in profound ways. What I love about Sangamarmar is how it portrays the lasting impact of a mother’s love and values across generations. Being part of a story that celebrates family bonds and emotional resilience has been truly special”.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd, the series is set to premiere on February 26 on JioHotstar.

