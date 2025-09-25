September 25, 2025 7:30 AM हिंदी

Sonu Sood questioned by ED for more than seven hours in the 1xBet case

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the money-laundering case linked to an online betting application named 1xBet on Wednesday. The 'Dabangg' actor was questioned by ED for more than 7 hours.

IANS captured Sood leaving the ED office after the questioning. The clip showed him leaving the premises and getting into his car.

On Tuesday, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also appeared before the ED. He was accompanied by his lawyer as he arrived at ED’s Delhi office around noon. If the sources are to be believed, he shared details about his arrangement for the promotion of the company.

According to sources, Yuvraj's questioning coincided with that of actress and influencer Anveshi Jain. Both of them were reportedly asked to give personal details and documents such as Aadhaar and PAN.

The ED launched an investigation into the app after a lavish reception was thrown by one of the founders of the gambling platform in the UAE. The investigation also brought forward a Rs 5,000 crore hawala racket operating in the UAE and Pakistan.

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa also appeared before the ED on Monday.

Before this, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also faced ED questioning regarding the alleged money laundering linked to an "unauthorised" gaming app endorsed by him in advertisements.

In addition to this, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also questioned by the ED in the 1xBet case.

The 1xBet India website has claimed that it offers many sports betting options to its registered users. Listing various games such as Aviator Game Online, Cricket betting line, and Online Casino Slots, it accepts bets through Telegram payments on sporting events like football, basketball, cricket, tennis, and e-sports.

With investigations into alleged financial wrongdoings underway, the company withdrew its services from the UK, the US, Russia, Spain, and France.

