Sonu Nigam's candid rendition of 'Pardesiya' from 'Param Sundari' is simply heart melting

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam has treated us with several soulful numbers over the years, which remain fresh in the memory of every music lover. This time, he left the netizens stunned with his candid rendition of the "Pardesiya" track from "Param Sundari" starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Nigam dropped a video of himself walking alongside a river, singing the beautiful "Pardesiya" song.

"The Gorge, and I, both are singing our own tunes. Pardesiya, in Pardes. The camera in the Meta Glasses (courtesy @salimmerchant) keeps my hands free. BPS: Didn't wanna shorten the clip so the entire Duet between me and the Gorge Aareschlucht, is recorded for posterity," Nigam captioned the post.

Shedding light on the track, composer Sachin-Jigar released a joint statement that read: "Pardesiya is that rare song where everything is aligned — the emotion, the voice, the writing, and the moment. We wanted to create something timeless, something that feels like it’s been living in people’s hearts for years even though it’s brand new.”

The two said that having singer Sonu Nigam sing it and that too, releasing it on his birthday, felt “cosmic.”

“There’s a certain kind of magic he brings, an ache and depth that can't be imitated. Krishnakali’s voice added a haunting, almost ethereal quality, and we’re so proud of the textures that emerged when all three voices came together,” they added.

“Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics elevated it — he doesn't just write words, he writes feelings. Romance is making a comeback in cinema, and Pardesiya is our way of saying — let’s slow dance with love again," Sachin-Jigar concluded.

Leading man, Sidharth, also revealed that 'Pardesiya' is his favourite track from "Param Sundari".

"Pardesiya isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling that stays with you long after it ends. Sachin–Jigar and Amitabh have yet again created pure magic. The moment I heard the track, I knew it had something special," he shared.

The 'Shershaah' actor added: “Sonu sir’s voice brings a timeless emotion to it, and lip syncing to his voice for a love song is truly special. Shooting alongside Janhvi was effortless. It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot.”

