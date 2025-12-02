December 02, 2025 5:35 AM हिंदी

Sonu Nigam, Shaan celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th birthday in style

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood star singer Udit Narayan turned 70 on the 1st of December. The singer celebrated his birthday with his Bollywood colleagues and other star singers like Shaan and Sonu Nigam, among others.

In a few videos shared by Shaan on his social media account, a few glimpses of the birthday celebration can be seen. He captioned it as, “Happy Birthday @uditnarayanmusic!!! Had the pleasure of celebrating Udit Ji’s 70th (though he looks only 45) birthday with the #ISAMRA family!! So much fun,” adding a red heart, star and folded hands.

In the video, Sonu Nigam, Shaan and others were seen singing the birthday song for the birthday boy. For the uninitiated, Udit Narayan has won four National Film Awards, and the Government of India has even honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution towards arts and culture.

Not many know, but the veteran singer had also got to sing with Mohammed Rafi in his Hindi playback debut in Unees-Bees in 1980 and also with Kishore Kumar in the 1980s. He made his mark in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In the 1990s he sang many songs in the Hindi and Nepali languages, which went on to become chartbusters.

Some of his notable numbers include Pehla Nasha, Papa Kehte Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein, Hum Tum, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se and Tumse Milke Dil Ka, to name a few. Talking about Shaan, the renowned singer and his better half, Radhika Mukherjee, recently completed 25 years of marital bliss.

Commemorating the special milestone, the couple hosted a special evening in the presence of family friends and fraternity. From dancing with each other and Shaan performing for his guests to their son Maahi also singing for his parents, the evening seemed to be fun-filled.

Sharing the videos, Shaan captioned the post on his social media account as, "It was an unforgettable night!!! Family, friends, and fraternity!!! Thank you so much for your love and warm participation in the revelry and celebration. Both @radhikashaan and I feel so blessed to have you in our life and on our special day (red heart emoji). #25yearsoflove (red heart emoji) (sic).

