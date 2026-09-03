Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant visit Mohd. Rafi’s house, witness prized possessions from personal harmonium to telephone

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Stalwart singer Sonu Nigam and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with Salim Merchant recently visited the iconic Rafi Mansion in Mumbai, the former residence of legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.

The three delved into the nostalgia of Mohammad Rafi’s prized possession got a glimpse into the musical icon’s rich legacy.

Sonu Nigam, who has often spoken about his admiration for Rafi, was seen playing Rafi Saab’s personal harmonium during the visit.

He also sang the evergreen classic ‘Deewana Hua Badal’ on the instrument. The song, originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle for the 1964 film ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, was composed by O.P. Nayyar.

Sachin Tendulkar was seen standing beside Sonu and listening intently as the singer performed. Music composer Salim Merchant was also present during the musical pilgrimage.The visit was also captured in a social media reel shared by Sonu Nigam.

In the caption accompanying the second part of the visit, he described it as “Our musical pilgrimage at Rafi mansion!”

The trio also got to meet Mohammed Rafi’s son Shahid Rafi, who has continued to preserve and celebrate his father’s musical legacy.

Shahid, the youngest of Rafi’s seven children, is himself a singer and has always spoken extensively about his father’s life and music.

The visit offered the celebrated personalities an opportunity to see many of Rafi’s personal belongings, which have been preserved at a section of the Bandra mansion that has been turned into a museum.

From his musical instruments and awards to his glass in which he consumed his favourite cold drink and other personal and professional objects, the space has been preserved to give fans a glimpse into the life of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated voices.

For the uninitiated, Rafi Mansion preserves several deeply personal memories of the legendary singer.

Among them are his harmonium, tanpura, crockery, photographs and his old landline telephone.

The telephone is particularly precious as it was part of the everyday world in which Rafi would discuss music and professional matters.

His personal belongings have been carefully preserved as a tribute to his extraordinary life and career.

The museum also houses a collection of Rafi’s trophies and mementoes, including the Padma Shri awarded to him by the Government of India in 1967.Rafi received the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 1977 for ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ from ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’.

His career, which spanned more than three decades, produced thousands of recordings across Hindi and many other Indian languages.

Some of his most remembered songs include ‘Bahaaron Phool Barsaao’, ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’, ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho’, ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’, ‘Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil’, ‘Pardah Hai Pardah’ and ‘Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai’.

For the uninitiated, Mohammed Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980.

---IANS

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