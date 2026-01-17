Sonipat Stars takes on Gurugram Gurus, Rohtak Royals plays Karnal Kings in Kabaddi Champions League opener

The inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) will kick off with Sonipat Stars taking on Gurugram Gurus in the opener, followed by a match between Rohtak Royals and Karnal Kings on January 25 at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, setting the stage for an action-packed celebration.

Over 12 days, eight franchises, namely Sonipat Stars, Gurugram Gurus, Hisar Heroes, Bhiwani Bulls, Rohtak Royals, Karnal Kings, Panipat Panthers, and Faridabad Fighters, will battle it out in a tightly packed league format.

There will be marquee clashes, emerging rivalries and intense contests as teams push to secure a place in the knockouts and fight for the title of the first-ever KCL winners. The semifinals are scheduled for February 6, with the final set for February 7.

The opening night is set to capture the essence of regional rivalries and set the tone for the competition ahead, with multiple action-packed matches lined up to keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout the 2 weeks.

Under the guidance of head coach Surender Nada, the Royals assembled a 16-member squad, headlined by India's most successful all-rounders, Sandeep Narwal.

A multiple-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champion with Patna Pirates and a former India international, Narwal brings leadership and experience to the Royals’ raiding and defensive units. Several other squad members also have prior PKL experience, further strengthening the team’s overall depth.

Other highlights for the franchise at the auctions included the signing of Vijay Malik as their most expensive purchase. Acquired for Rs 9.4 lakh, Malik became the costliest player for Rohtak Royals. The franchise further strengthened its core by securing several key Category A players, including Rakesh Singroha for ₹7.2 lakh, Ankit Rana for Rs 6.4 lakh, Sandeep Deswal for Rs 6 lakh, Aaryan for Rs 5 lakh, and veteran defender Sandeep Narwal for Rs 3.4 lakh.

