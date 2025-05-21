May 21, 2025 12:00 AM हिंदी

Sonia Rathee chalks out the contrast between 'Kapkapiii' co-actors Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Sonia Rathee, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'Kapkapiii', has shared her experience of working with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in the film.

The actress said that she went through a learning curve with the film, as she hailed them as one of the biggest names in the space of comedy. The actress reflected on how their presence on set became an unexpected acting masterclass.

What surprised her the most, she shares, was the quiet intensity Tusshar Kapoor brought to the shoot. Known for his comedic timing in iconic franchises like 'Golmaal'.

Talking about the same, she said, “Tusshar surprised me the most, he was so quiet and in his zone on set. But the way he could switch in and out of character, especially when he had to be intense or scary, was honestly fascinating. There’s a certain discipline and ease he brings to the craft that really stayed with me".

While Kapoor’s focus impressed her, it was her extended time with Shreyas Talpade that left an indelible mark. She was impressed by Shreyas Talpade's knack for improvisation and collaboration, traits that elevated not just the scenes but also her understanding of the craft.

She shared, “His improvisation skills are incredible. What I appreciated most was how collaborative he is. He would always encourage us to think deeply about the scenes, to ask questions, to engage in conversations".

More than just a co-star, Talpade became a mentor of sorts for Rathee, generously sharing stories from his journey in the industry.

he shared, “He spoke candidly about his journey, the highs and lows of his career. Those conversations gave me a lot of insight not just into acting, but into the resilience and thoughtfulness the industry demands".

Set to bring a fresh blend of chills and chuckles, 'Kapkapiii' is already creating excitement among fans of the genre.

‘Kapkapiii’ is set to release in cinemas on May 23.

