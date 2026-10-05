October 05, 2026 10:40 AM हिंदी

Soni Razdan shares life tip from her 97-year-old mom, Alia Bhatt calls her ‘best mama’

Soni Razdan shares life tip from her 97-year-old mom, Alia Bhatt calls her ‘best mama’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan recently took to her social media account to share a simple yet meaningful life lesson passed on to her by her 97-year-old mother.

Sharing a picture of herself enjoying a scenic outdoor location, Soni wrote, “Something my 97 year old mama said to me this morning. Have a super Sunday and stay blessed.”

Her daughter and actress Alia Bhatt was quick to shower love on the post, commenting, “Best mama.” Actor Anup Soni, who was her costar in the OTT show, Shaque, also reacted to the picture, writing, “Looking so good”

In the picture, Soni Razdan can be seen posing against a stunning mountainous landscape, dressed in an all-black outfit.

The picture also carries the quote, “Enjoy yourself. It’s later than you think,” perfectly complementing Soni’s message about embracing life and staying blessed.

For the uninitiated, Soni Razdan is one of the most respected actors of her generation. She made her Hindi film debut with 36 Chowringhee Lane and went on to feature in critically acclaimed films including Mandi, Trikaal, Khamosh and Saaransh.

Over the years, she has also been part of popular films such as Monsoon Wedding, Page 3, Patiala House, Raazi, Yours Truly, Pippa and War 2.

On the personal front, Soni is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, whom she married in 1986. The couple have two daughters, writer Shaheen Bhatt and actress Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Soni was recently seen in the OTT series Shaque: Trust No One, an emotional thriller led by Parineeti Chopra and featuring an ensemble cast including Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas.

Earlier this year, Soni shared a four-generation family picture featuring her mother, herself, Alia and the younger generation, calling her mother an “OG ALPHA woman.” Her mother had escaped Nazi Germany as a child with her family before eventually starting a new life in India.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Alpana Buch reveals how she finds vulnerability beneath Baa’s anger in ‘Anupamaa’

Alpana Buch reveals how she finds vulnerability beneath Baa’s anger in ‘Anupamaa’

Big B recalls Yash Chopra’s ‘strange’ transformation from ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ to ‘Deewaar’

Big B recalls Yash Chopra’s ‘strange’ transformation from ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ to ‘Deewaar’

WI add Amir Jangoo for India T20Is as cover for injured Jewel Andrew

WI add Amir Jangoo for India T20Is as cover for injured Jewel Andrew

Trump goofs up on Brazil polls, says 125 million voted in India's Presidential Election

Trump goofs up on Brazil polls, says 125 million voted in India's Presidential Election

My India visit stepping stone towards strengthening long-standing partnership: Swiss President

My India visit stepping stone towards strengthening long-standing partnership: Swiss President

Avinash Tiwary on his mother fasting in Jitiya for him: Hope I be deserving of her prayers

Avinash Tiwary on his mother fasting in Jitiya for him: Hope I be deserving of her prayers

Next phase of GST reforms to support PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: FM Sitharaman

Next phase of GST reforms to support PM Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision: FM Sitharaman

Portugal overcome Norway to make Nations League QF

Portugal overcome Norway to make Nations League QF

Swiss President Guy Parmelin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Swiss President Guy Parmelin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Himesh Reshammiya: Winning just once is not enough

Himesh Reshammiya: Winning just once is not enough