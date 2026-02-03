Sonam Kapoor says sorry to husband Anand Ahuja for ‘always being right’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor took to social media to apologise to her husband Anand Ahuja, playfully admitting that she isn’t always trying to be right.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video reel in which an old man is heard saying: “There are three women who are always right. Women, first born daughters and first born grandaduaghters… If you find who is all three brace yourself.”

Sonam, who is the eldest daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, wrote as the caption: “Sorry Anand Ahuja I’m not trying to be right all the time.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. It also marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys and Raanjhanaa. She was also seen in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.

