February 06, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Sonam Kapoor says 'Fantastic dad' after witnessing Anil Kapoor's teaser poster for 'Subedaar'

Sonam Kapoor says 'Fantastic dad' after witnessing Anil Kapoor's teaser poster for 'Subedaar'

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) As movie buffs await the release of Anil Kapoor's "Subedaar", the makers have unveiled the power-packed first look teaser poster from the drama.

Adding to the hype, Anil took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a captivating poster that featured the protagonist crashing his fist through debris, with the knuckles etched with a brutal message: “DON’T F**K WITH SUBEDAAR.”

We could also see Anil’s eyes cutting through the chaos with a controlled, piercing, and unflinching gaze.

“You’ve been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon," he captioned the enchanting post.

Reacting to this, Anil's actress daughter, Sonam Kapoor, wrote in the comment section, "Fantastic dad! On a roll," followed by a red heart emoji.

Made under the direction of Suresh Triveanhi and backed by Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, "Subedaar" talks about Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating through the complexities of civilian life while also working on his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

Over and above "Subedaar", Anil will also be seen playing a key role in the forthcoming Netflix show, "Family Business", where he will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Varma.

Featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal as the core cast, the web series explores a struggle for power within one of India's most influential business dynasties.

The recently released teaser shows Anil as the head of a multi-billion-dollar company, with Vijay Varma as one of his loyal and hardworking employees. However, things take an unexpected turn when Anil fires Vijay, leading to a massive power struggle.

His lineup further includes Alpha, alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Helmed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, the project is a part of the YRF Spy Universe after "Ek Tha Tiger", "War", and "Pathaan".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

RBI’s prudent monetary framework will reinforce market confidence: Assocham

RBI’s prudent monetary framework will reinforce market confidence: Assocham

Pakistan: Over 15 killed, 80 injured in Islamabad suicide blast during Friday prayers (File image)

Pakistan: Over 15 killed, 80 injured in Islamabad suicide blast during Friday prayers

Jaipur Polo Team beat Aravali in The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup (Credit: Jaipur Polo Team)

Jaipur Polo Team beat Aravali in The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup

Randeep Hooda on his river clean-up drive: Small steps matter

Randeep Hooda on his river clean-up drive: Small steps matter

Sensex, Nifty end in green after positive cues from RBI MPC meet

Sensex, Nifty end in green after positive cues from RBI MPC meet

T20 WC: Siraj, Nitish, Prasidh in consideration to replace injured Rana in India’s squad

T20 WC: Siraj, Nitish, Prasidh in consideration to replace injured Rana in India’s squad

Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting with Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary

Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting with Lata Mangeshkar on her death anniversary

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes second-fastest ton in U19 WC history

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes second-fastest ton in U19 WC history

India-EU FTA to improve access, price competitiveness for Indian auto component makers

India-EU FTA to improve access, price competitiveness for Indian auto component makers

Vidarbha stands at core of India's energy story, Adani Group to power this journey: Jeet Adani

Vidarbha stands at core of India's energy story, Adani Group to power this journey: Jeet Adani