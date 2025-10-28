October 28, 2025 1:39 PM हिंदी

Sonam Bajwa: I always dreamt of doing Hindi films

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) One of Punjab’s biggest stars Sonam Bajwa says this year has been a “pleasant surprise,” as she is finally living her long-cherished dream of working in Hindi films.

Asked if it gets overwhelming to manage industries such as Bollywood and Punjabi cinema, Sonam told IANS: “Well, this year pleasantly surprised me, actually. As an artiste, I always dreamt of doing Hindi films. I am forever grateful for what Punjabi cinema gave to me — what it contributed to my life and my career.”

The actress said she was born in Uttarakhand, raised in UP, and worked in Punjab.

She added: “So, I grew up watching Hindi films and I worked in Punjabi films. But like every other artist, I also had a dream that I should get a big audience. I should also work in Hindi films. I should do such songs. I wish I could have done this song. I wish I would have got such a scene, such a role.”

Sonam, who stepped into Hindi cinema with Housefull 5 and was later seen in films such as “Baaghi 4” and “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat”, said it was her dream.

“I always used to say to myself, I have to work towards that. And let me just be grateful. Let me just thank God for what I have right now. Because it’s very easy to say thank you when you get it. But to say thank you… because they say when you are thankful for a small thing, then you are given a big one… that’s what God says,” she said.

“So, I always tried to say thank you in that, so that when I grow up, I can be worthy of it. So, I dreamt of this moment. I always dreamt of doing Hindi films. It’s happening,” added Sonam.

The actress calls it a new chapter in her life.

“This year, not one, not two, not three Hindi films came. So now, I am working in Punjab as well. It has never been overwhelming. I was getting a bit stressed out, but then, I am very grateful, and I am enjoying every bit of it, actually.”

