Roshibina Devi confirms her third successive Asian Games Wushu medal after QF win

Nagoya, Sep 22 (IANS) India's Roshibina Devi confirmed her third medal at the Asian Games after securing a 5-0 win over Chu Man Sin of Macao, China, in the Women's 60kg quarterfinals at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall here on Tuesday.

Roshibina, the 2018 and 2022 Asiad medallist, has now secured a third continental medal with another strong performance. She won the match 5-0, by point difference to advance to the semifinals. Roshibina had earlier defeated Bangladesh's Shika Khatun in the pre-quarters on Monday, advancing to the quarterfinals. This is India's first confirmed medal in Wushu at the ongoing Asian Games.

Roshibina will now be in action in the semifinals on Wednesday for a place in the final. She is already a silver medallist from the 2023 Asian Games, when she came second in the Sanda 60 kg category. She also clinched a bronze medal in the 2018 Jakarta Games in the same weight category.

Apart from her, India's Aryan also moved to the quarterfinals as he fights for a medal. Aryan defeated Afghanistan's Safi Shahzada in the Men's 56kg pre-quarters 2-0 to progress into the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, India's Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi finished ninth in the Women's Nanquan & Nandao Final with a score of 18.839.

On Monday, India's Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the Women's Changquan final. Indian wushu athletes have shown glimpses of impressive performances, with Suraj Singh Mayanglambam coming close to a podium finish on Sunday.

Suraj finished 11th in the Men's Changquan Wushu final, narrowly missing the podium by just 0.040 points in a closely contested competition.

Competing in a 21-athlete field at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall, Suraj produced a total score of 9.683 points. The Indian wushu exponent earned a perfect 5.00 in Quality of Movement (A-Score) and 2.00 in Degree of Difficulty (C-Score), with no deductions. He received 2.683 in Overall Performance (B-Score).

Macau's Kuong Chi Hin claimed the top position with 9.723 points, while compatriot Chi Kuan Song finished second with 9.720. The narrow gap at the top also underlined how fine the margins were in the final, with Suraj's score only 0.040 points adrift of the bronze-medal mark.

--IANS

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