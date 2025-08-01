Sonali Bendre opens up on whether “Pati Patni Aur Panga” is scripted or real

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Sonali Bendre has addressed a common question surrounding reality shows — are they scripted or real?

Speaking about her latest show, “Pati Patni Aur Panga,” the actress shared her thoughts on the authenticity of the show and what viewers can truly expect from the on-screen drama. Sonali told IANS, “Our show is called Pati Patni Aur Panga with the tagline Reality Check of Couples. Now, when couples are together, disagreements and moments of fun naturally happen. You can’t really script those. We just create situations and put the couples in them. What happens next is completely unscripted. Everything you see on camera is real.”

Speaking about hosting a reality show for the first time, the actress shared, “I am hosting for the first time, so honestly, I am quite scared—actually, more than a little. There are so many other artists with me, and they are all superstars in their fields. Then there’s Munawar with me, and he is so spontaneous. He only likes doing unscripted interactions, and I’m used to performing with dialogues. So doing unscripted hosting with him is a little scary for me.”

When asked how hosting differs from judging, given her past experience with reality shows, Sonali Bendre shared that hosting brings a different kind of energy and responsibility, as it involves guiding the narrative rather than evaluating performances.

“When I am a judge, I simply comment on what’s happening in front of me. But as a host, I have to anchor the entire show. Hosting is like flying a kite—sometimes you pull the string, sometimes you loosen it, sometimes you cut it. You have to control the flow and energy.”

The highly anticipated celebrity reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” is all set to premiere on Colors TV on August 2. The exciting lineup of couples includes Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker–Fahad Ahmed.

