May 29, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha's forthcoming psychological thriller "Nikita Roy" has got a new release date. Directed by Sonakshi's brother Kussh Sinha, the project will be released in the cinema halls on June 27th.

Announcing the new release date for her next, Sonakshi wrote on her Instagram handle, "Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!"

Initially, "Nikita Roy" was slated to debut in theatres on May 30. However, the reason for delaying the release has not been unveiled by the makers.

Produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani, and Ankur Takrani under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, along with Kratos Entertainment, and Nikita Pai Films, the much-anticipated drama also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in prominent roles along with others.

The movie has also been co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

Sonakshi concluded the 35-day schedule for the film in London in March this year.

Sharing her experience, the diva said, "It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother's first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit."

Furthermore, Sonakshi is all set to make her Tollywood debut with another exciting project, “Jatadhara."

Touted to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the drama has been made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan. With Sudheer Babu in the lead, the cast also includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in important roles.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Phil Salt hits 56 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru storm into final with eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier clash of the Inian Premier League 025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Salt hits 56 not out as RCB storm into final with eight-wicket win over PBKS

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable shine on golden day for India in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi (South Korea), on Thursday. Photo credit: AFI

Asian Athletics: Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi, Sable shine on golden day for India in Gumi (Ld)

Vani Kapoor shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Vani shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of WPGT

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash Sharma after three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Thursday, IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash after three-wicket haul v PBKS

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood pick three-fers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundle out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Suyash, Hazlewood pick three-fers as RCB bundle out PBKS for 101

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor