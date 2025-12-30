Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to ring in New Year in Maldives, share fun 'pool pictures'

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal are currently in the Maldives to ring in their new year and unwind.. The actress shared a few photos straight from her luxurious trip on her social media account.

The actress in one picture was seen in her bodycon swimsuit posing alongside Zaheer in their private swimming pool. In another picture shared by Sonakshi, the actress gave a glimpse of her fancy and exquisite private villa at the Maldivian private island.

Earlier during Christmas, Sonakshi had celebrated the festival with Zaheer and shared some happy and beautiful pictures straight from the celebrations.

On the eve of 25th December, Sonakshi had shared a few glimpses from their festive celebration. The lovebirds in the pictures were seen sharing cozy moments that reflected sheer love, joy, and the spirit of the season. The 'Dabanng' actress wrote, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas (sic)”

In the images, the couple was seen posing together against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the fun couple are often seen sharing amusing and laughter-filled videos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their fun-filled personal moments.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years, and opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at the actress’ Mumbai home, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Jatadhara’ alongside Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Talking about her character in the movie, Sonakshi had earlier told IANS how slipping in and out of her character in the film felt almost effortless for her. “For me, walking in and out of characters is generally easy because I am a switch-on, switch-off actor; I don't take my work home. When I’m on the sets of a film, being in the character, I keep it on the sets.

She added, “When I’m at home, I’m not in my character. For me, it's not that big of a thing to be affected by the intensity of my characters because I don’t take my character home with me, and I live with it. I, I don't. Everyone has a different method, and each to their own.”

