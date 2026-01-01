January 01, 2026 7:02 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal have a blast on their exotic Maldives trip, welcome 2026 in style

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, are currently in the Maldives, where the couple celebrated the New Year with much pomp, glitter and cheer.

The actress shared a carousel post straight from their fun celebrations on her social media account. She captioned it as, “Hello 2026! Scroll to the end to see who had the best time at the New Year’s Eve gala #islandcouture.”

In the set of pictures shared by her, the couple can be seen wearing New Year-embedded hairbands, sashes and shimmery clothes.

In the last video, Zaheer is seen dancing his heart out to the party songs being played at the club. Earlier, Sonakshi had shared a few photos straight from her luxurious trip on her social media account.

The actress in one picture was seen in her bodycon swimsuit posing alongside Zaheer in their private swimming pool. In another picture shared by Sonakshi, the actress gave a glimpse of her fancy and exquisite private villa at the Maldivian private island.

Earlier, on the eve of 25th December, Sonakshi had shared a few glimpses from their festive Christmas celebration. The lovebirds in the pictures were seen sharing cosy moments that reflected sheer love, joy, and the spirit of the season. The 'Dabanng' actress wrote, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years, and opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at the actress’ Mumbai home, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Jatadhara’ alongside Sudheer Babu. The movie was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

