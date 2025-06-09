June 09, 2025 2:23 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha tests negative for Covid-19

Sonakshi Sinha tests negative for Covid-19

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been feeling under the weather, has revealed that she has tested negative for Covid-19.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a copy of her test report, playfully circling the word “Negative” to highlight the good news along with a dancing girl sticker.

Earlier, the actress on Sunday shared a video of her taking some vapour and coughing. Her husband Zaheer Iqbal lightened the mood by changing the lyrics of the song “Ghunghte Mein Chanda Hai” from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Koyla.”

As Sonakshi coughed, Zaheer funnily changed the line “Ghunghte mein chanda hai

phir bhi hai phela chaaron aur ujala hosh na kho de kahin josh mein dekhne waala” to “Hosh na kho de kahin zor se khaasne.”

The video was captioned: “This girl has gone VIRAL.”

It was on June 23 last year, when Sonakshi married her beau Zaheer after being in a relationship for seven years. The couple chose for a low-key and intimate registered wedding.

Earlier, the actress had a hilarious question for Zaheer when he was returning from Alibaug.

Zaheer took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his Alibaug getaway and posted a gamut of images and clips on Instagram. For the caption, he wrote: “Chai Paani, #Alibaug.”

However, it was the comment section that caught the eye as his wife Sonakshi had dropped a hilarious message for her husband.

Sonakshi wrote: “When you come home I’m going to ask you ‘Alibaug se aaya hai kya???’”

Zaheer replied to Sonakshi with laughing emojis.

On the work front, Sonakshi made her debut with the Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg,” She was then seen in movies such as “Rowdy Rathore,” Kalank, “Son of Sardaar,” “Dabangg 2,” “Akira,” and “Double XL”.

Sonakshi is now gearing up for her upcoming project “Nikita Roy,” a psychological thriller directed by her brother, Kussh S. Sinha. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal leaves for Switzerland and Sweden to bolster India’s trade ties

Piyush Goyal leaves for Switzerland and Sweden to bolster India’s trade ties

‘Gamerlog’ trailer brings riveting tale of glory set against the rapidly evolving gaming culture of India

‘Gamerlog’ trailer brings riveting tale of glory set against the rapidly evolving gaming culture of India

Sanya Malhotra: Was wearing fresh stitches and doing ‘Morni Banke’

Sanya Malhotra: Was wearing fresh stitches and doing ‘Morni Banke’

Country progressed in every field: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik hails PM Modi’s leadership

Country progressed in every field: Sand artist Pattnaik hails PM Modi’s leadership

Discipline, patience, and support for each other are crucial for Indian team, says Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the upcoming Test series in England.

Discipline, patience, and support for each other are crucial for Indian team, says Pujara

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff share intimate moment, spark romance rumors

Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff share intimate moment, spark romance rumors

There must be space for voices that don't come with big stars, but with big hearts, says Kadaisi Vivasayi producer Sameer Bharat Ram

There must be space for voices that don't come with big stars, but with big hearts, says Kadaisi Vivasayi producer Sameer Bharat Ram

Ektaa Kapoor claps back at Anurag Kashyap for mocking saas-bahu dramas: ‘You’re so dumb’

Ektaa Kapoor claps back at Anurag Kashyap for mocking saas-bahu dramas: ‘You’re so dumb’

Did Sonam Raghuvanshi's affair lead to her husband Raja's murder?

Did Sonam Raghuvanshi's affair lead to her husband Raja's murder?

‘Barbaad’ from ‘Saiyaara’ is about the duality of love

‘Barbaad’ from ‘Saiyaara’ is about the duality of love