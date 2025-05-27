Sonakshi Sinha shells retro vibes in this throwback pic with Shaheen Bhatt & Anushka Ranjan

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha loves to stay on top of her social media game. Sharing another lovely update with her InstaFam, the 'Dabangg' actress posted a picture from her childhood with Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and actress Anushka Ranjan.

Sonakshi was seen looking all adorable in a black dress with a cute ponytail and round specs.

Dropping the photos on her Instagram handle, the diva penned, "Man my glasses are a vibe." Both Shaheen and Anushka also looked cute as a button on the old picture.

Recently, Sonakshi enjoyed a short Maldives getaway with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

The lovebirds also dropped some glimpses of the holiday on social media. Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories and posted a cute boomerang where the couple was seen looking lost in conversation.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen standing on a boat amidst a beautiful backdrop. The "Yeh Tumhari Meri Baathein" track from “Rock On” were also added to the background.

During their trip to the Maldives, these two also reconnected with their longtime friends and also made some new ones.

Posting another set of photos from their visit, Sonakshi wrote on Instagram, “A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends @nirvanachaudhary and @ashrayata reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special… Big shoutout to @tajmaldives for being the perfect venue for this one!.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer left everyone surprised as they tied the knot on June 23, 2024.

Work-wise, Sonakshi will next be seen in her Tollywood debut with “Jatadhara."

Billed as a supernatural fantasy thriller, the drama has been helmed by Venkat Kalyan. With Sudheer Babu in the lead, the much-awaited flick will also have Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in key roles, along with others.

Additionally, Sonakshi will also feature in "Nikita Roy" which is being directed by her brother, Kussh S Sinha.

