Sonakshi Sinha gets stuck in the middle of her workout, thanks to husband Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never miss a chance to pull each other's leg.

In the latest video on social media, the lovebirds were seen sweating it out in the gym together.

Praising the dedication of the 'Dabangg' actress, Zaheer was heard saying in the clip, "Guys, check out my wife's form yaar, too good form."

Then, being his chaotic self, he silently went ahead and placed Sonakshi's phone between the weights of the machine that the 'Lootera' actress was working out on, leaving her stuck.

If Sonakshi were to move, she would end up smashing her phone, leaving the 'Jatadhara' actress in quite a pickle.

As Sonakshi asked Zaheer to "pick it up", the 'Double XL' actor reacted by simply laughing at the situation he had managed to create.

For the caption of this hilarious video, Sonakshi wrote, "Legend says she is still stuck there (sic)", followed by laughing with tears emojis.

On the professional front, Sonakshi was recently seen in the film "System".

Shedding light on her character, Sonakshi called her someone who is realistic, privileged, and rooted.

Speaking to IANS, she revealed that the source material given to her came with a lot of conviction.

Sonakshi said, “I think for me, the main thing that attracted me towards doing this role was the way that it was written, the entire film, the way it was written. Everything connects very beautifully. The characters come out, their vulnerabilities come out very beautifully”.

“For me to play a lawyer who is so realistic, a privileged public prosecutor in fact, I think who is so privileged yet so rooted and real, that was really the clincher”, she went on to add.

Starring Jyothika, Ashutosh Gowariker, Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Sengupta in key roles, "System" premiered on Prime Video on May 22.

--IANS

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