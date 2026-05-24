Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t like to take her work home

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming film ‘System’, has said that she doesn’t take her work home.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film along with her co-star Jyotika in the city, and shared that she is a very spontaneous actress, and believes in being fully present in the moment as an actor.

Sonakshi told IANS, “Honestly I let it go because I don't need to carry it back home with me. I won't go home and tell my husband, ‘You are overruled. It's sustained (laughs). It's very easy for me to switch on and switch off. The preparation I needed to do for this was to actually just watch a few proceedings that are available online, court proceedings, and I think I learnt a lot from that in terms of the tone that they use in the court, which is very real and very normal”.

She further mentioned, “It's not over the top, it's not dramatic, it's very, very realistic. So that made my job even easier because we have those lawyers and courtroom dramas, those very loud Hindi films in our minds. But I had not seen such over the top thing in regular and normal proceedings before and I love the fact that I had to do that for this film. So it was just keeping the character very real and I love playing a character like that and I didn't really need to take it home with me”.

Meanwhile, ‘System’ is a courtroom drama, and sees Sonakshi as a lawyer, and Jyothika as a stenographer. It marks Sonakshi’s 1st performance as a lawyer. She essays the role of Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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