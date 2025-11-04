November 04, 2025 3:12 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha: A lot of people advised me against doing ‘Lootera’, I’m glad I stuck to my decision

Sonakshi Sinha: A lot of people advised me against doing ‘Lootera’, I’m glad I stuck to my decision

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will be next seen in ‘Jatadhara’, is reflecting on her iconic film ‘Lootera’. The actress shared that it was her 3rd or 4th film after the blockbuster debut of ‘Dabangg’, and people around her advised her against doing the film considering its limited commercial viability.

However, she went with her instinct and gave her nod to the film. Sonakshi spoke with IANS ahead of the release of ‘Jatadhara’, and revisited her fondest memories of the film.

Talking about the kind of love ‘Lootera’ gets even after 12 years of its release, the actress told IANS, “I mean it just amazes me. Every time I meet someone, the first thing they say is, ‘We loved you in ‘Lootera’’. For a film to have that kind of impact after so many years still is just phenomenal and I am just so proud and happy to have been a part of it. It's one of the best experiences of mine while working”.

She further mentioned, “This was maybe the third or fourth film that I had signed at that point of time and a lot of people had told me, ‘Don't do this film’. And I went with my instinct, I went with my gut and I said, ‘No, whatever happens, I will do this film because I see myself as Paakhi’, and that's what I did and I am so glad that I did because still today I get so much love for that one character. It's just beautiful”.

Meanwhile, ‘Jatadhara’ is a mythological–supernatural thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film also stars Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar. It explores the shadowy intersections of Indian folklore, black magic, and greed, weaving a story around an ancient treasure guarded by demonic forces. Sonakshi Sinha portrays a mysterious pishachini (female spirit), while Sudheer Babu plays a man drawn into a dark world of rituals and redemption.

Produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre, the film is set to release in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Shilpa Shetty reveals Tabu’s adorable nickname in heartfelt birthday post

Shilpa Shetty reveals Tabu’s adorable nickname in heartfelt birthday post

South Africa's Dewald Brevis ruled out of Pakistan ODIs

South Africa's Dewald Brevis ruled out of Pakistan ODIs

SBI Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.4 pc; asset quality improves further

SBI Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.4 pc; asset quality improves further

'Not connected in any way': Surinder Khanna debunks reports of his involvement in Indian Heaven Premier League

'Not connected in any way': Surinder Khanna debunks reports of his involvement in Indian Heaven Premier League

Ameesha Patel shows her playful side as she ‘goofs around’ in Abu Dhabi

Ameesha Patel shows her playful side as she ‘goofs around’ in Abu Dhabi

Suparn Verma: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Tramp’ is the most political figure in cinema

Suparn Verma: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Tramp’ is the most political figure in cinema

Air India to send relief flight to ferry passengers stuck in Mongolia

Air India to send relief flight to ferry passengers stuck in Mongolia

Gold continues decline amid dollar's surge, fading Fed rate cut hopes

Gold continues to decline amid dollar's surge, fading Fed rate cut hopes

Here’s how Urvashi Dholakia adds colour to her life during vacation in Maldives

Here’s how Urvashi Dholakia adds colour to her life during vacation in Maldives

8 in 10 Indians embrace return to office policy, BFSI, education sectors take lead: Report

8 in 10 Indians embrace return to office policy, flexibility, well-being major concern: Report