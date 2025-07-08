‘Journalist desires to become editor, but the channel’s owner decides’: Surjewala on K’taka leadership change

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) Drawing parallels between the media fraternity and political parties over the leadership change in the state, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said on Tuesday that a journalist also desires to become an editor, but ultimately, the owner of the channel decides.

“Anyone can have a desire. Just like a journalist desires to become an editor. But, ultimately, it is the owner of the channel who picks and decides for the top post. I have already had a discussion with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on the leadership change in Karnataka. I don’t think that is an issue,” said Surjewala.

There have been demands from certain corners of the Congress party and the state that Chief Minister Siddaramiah be replaced with Shivakumar for the top post.

“Whatever Shivakumar had to say on this issue, we have discussed it. Mallikarjun Kharge has also taken note of the development,” he said when asked about repeated statements on leadership change in the state.

Answering a question on party MLAs raising issues regarding the functioning of the Congress-led government, he stated that MLAs may have issues and problems.

"I have told them to put it in writing, and we will settle them one by one," he said.

On Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s Delhi visit, he stated, they are in Delhi to plead Karnataka’s case with the Union government.

The Delhi visit of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has gained significance amid ongoing talks of leadership change, power-sharing, and internal infighting within the party.

Both leaders are expected to meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, despite gag orders from the high command, state Congress leaders continue to make statements on the leadership issue.

Congress MLA C.P. Yogeshwara, speaking to the media on Tuesday, stated that he wants to see Shivakumar become the Chief Minister. He said all MLAs from the region are backing Shivakumar for the top post and that there is no disagreement in this regard.

Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he will serve a full five-year term, while Shivakumar has maintained that if not by effort, then by prayer, his aspirations will be fulfilled.

