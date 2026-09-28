September 28, 2026 1:44 AM हिंदी

3-day nationwide bank strike deferred in relief for millions

3-day nationwide bank strike deferred in relief for millions

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Sunday deferred its three-day nationwide strike early next week, following an eleventh-hour meeting with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

According to a statement released by the bank union, the IBA and UFBU met on Sunday. After talks, both sides agreed to defer the nationwide bank strike.

According to the statement, a joint committee of the IBA and UFBU will be set up right away to look at the issue of making all Saturdays bank holidays. This committee will study every option, talk to everyone affected, and try to find a solution that works for all sides, especially customers.

Talks will begin with the IBA on changing the PLI scheme for Scale IV and above officers, so their concerns can be raised with the government.

Other pending issues, listed in the minutes from March 8, 2024, will be discussed so they can be settled soon. Because of these agreements, the UFBU said it would call off its planned protests and strikes for now.

Earlier, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and several other public sector banks opened on Sunday, giving customers an opportunity to complete their banking work before a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to September 30.

The special Sunday opening applies to public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs), following a direction aimed at ensuring the availability of regular banking services ahead of the proposed strike. Customers who need to visit a branch for important banking work can therefore use the additional working day, subject to the operational arrangements and staffing at individual branches.

The decision to open PSBs and RRBs on Sunday was taken following a meeting held on September 21 between officials from the Finance Ministry, public sector banks, regional rural banks, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and NABARD.

—IANS

na/

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