'Need to take heritage to students’: Professor Selvaraj after PM Modi’s praise

Trichy (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (IANS) Tamil scholar and Head of the Tamil Department at Manapparai Government Arts and Science College, Professor Selvaraj, on Sunday expressed happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his discovery of a Veerakkal (hero stone) during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Selvaraj said the Prime Minister's appreciation had encouraged him to continue his efforts to document and create awareness about Tamil Nadu's rich cultural and historical heritage.

Speaking about his research, Selvaraj said he had earlier discovered a Chola inscription in the Thalikaipatharpet area near Trichy, his native place. During the course of his research, he also came across a Jain rock inscription and published details of his findings in academic journals.

He said his interest in historical inscriptions and heritage sites subsequently led him to conduct research in the Manapparai region as well.

"Similarly, I conducted research in Manapparai. Based on information given by a student, I discovered a Veerakkal. I took students to the site and explained its significance to them. The Hon'ble Prime Minister has appreciated this work. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Selvaraj said.

He emphasised the importance of taking such discoveries to students, saying several traces of cultural heritage could be found in and around the places where people live.

"We need to take this information to students. Only then will they understand its true significance," he said.

Selvaraj said the recognition through Mann Ki Baat was particularly meaningful as it brought attention to efforts undertaken at the grassroots level to preserve and understand India's historical heritage.

His wife, Professor Sharmila, also expressed happiness over the Prime Minister's mention of her husband's work.

"It is surprising to hear Prime Minister Modi speak about this. I am very happy. The Prime Minister has been continuously speaking through this programme. Despite his heavy workload, he gives importance to and speaks about the small things done by ordinary people. I once again express my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

--IANS

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