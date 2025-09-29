Sohail Khan equates his father Salim Khan and his two wives' relationship to cricket match: The best triangular series ever played

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sohail Khan recently shared a rare and heartwarming glimpse of his family life by posting a picture of his mother, Salma Khan, and stepmother, Helen, sitting alongside their husband, Bollywood veteran writer Salim Khan

Comparing it to the recently concluded tri-series in the UAE, in which India beat Pakistan, Sohail wrote a cheeky yet affectionate line, "The best triangular series ever played."

The photo instantly struck a chord with fans who rarely get to see this side of the Khan household. In the image, the two women, along with Salim Khan, can be seen seated together in a warm, relaxed setting, exuding a quiet grace that speaks volumes of the bond that they share.

The Khan family's story has long fascinated Bollywood watchers. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who gave Hindi cinema classics like "Sholay" and "Zanjeer", first married Salma Khan, who went by the name Sushila Charak back then, in 1964. The couple had four children: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, followed by Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri.

Years later, Salim's path crossed with celebrated Bollywood dancer-actress Helen, and their companionship gradually turned into love, leading to their marriage in 1981. The development was far from easy. Salim himself had admitted that his love for Helen was an emotional accident, and he was candid about the situation with his family rather than letting them learn about it through gossip columns.

Over the years, both Salma and Helen have navigated the complexities of this arrangement with dignity, with Helen often acknowledging how difficult it must have been for Salma and expressing that she never wanted to cause a separation. Today, the Khan family stands as an example of resilience and mutual respect in the face of unconventional dynamics. Helen, once Bollywood's original cabaret queen, remains a beloved cultural icon, and Salman is regarded as the matriarch who anchored the family through challenging times, and together they are a part of the household that continues to command public affection.

Sohail's post, with its playful cricket reference, offered a rare look at this blended family's harmony. Fans flooded the comments section with love, calling the post a beautiful reminder that families can redefine themselves with time, respect, and affection. Salim Khan and Salma Khan are also parents to Arpita Khan, whom they adopted while she was a baby.

She continues to be the apple of the entire "Khan-dan", especially in Salman's eyes. Helen did not go the family way and considers Salma's children as her own. The kids, too, reciprocate the same feeling for Helen.

