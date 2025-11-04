Sohail Khan is all praise for Meezan Jafri's dancing skills: Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed

November 04, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sohail Khan took to his social media account to share actor Meezan Jafri’s dance number, “Shaukk”, from his upcoming movie De De Pyaar De 2.

Showering praises over the young actor’s dancing skills, Sohail wrote, “Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed, but my brother Meezaan, you have matched up to your father's legacy. Congratulations, and I hope it makes your dreams come true, @meezaanj.” To this, Meezan reciprocated with love and wrote, “Thank you SO much, Sohail Bhai; it means a lot @sohailkhanofficial.”

For the uninitiated, Meezan is the son of Bollywood star and dancer Javed Jaffrey. Recently, the young actor opened up about his special experience of sharing the dance floor with his father, Javed Jaffrey, in the song “3 Shaukk”. Calling it a “full-circle moment”, Jr Jaffrey expressed how surreal it felt to perform alongside his father, a celebrated dancer and performer, and also described the moment as one of the most memorable highlights of his career.

Speaking about dancing with his father, Meezaan told IANS, “3 Shaukk song is an absolute blast, and all of us had incredible fun shooting for it. The song is loud, and it’s brimming with Punjabi feels – so the energy was absolutely high.” “But there was something entirely different about sharing the dance floor with Dad. We’ve always danced together, but doing it together in front of the camera, for the film, was a full circle moment for me. And it’s something that I’d never say no to!”

On the 4th of November, the makers released the new peppy track “3 Shaukk” from De De Pyaar De 2. The peppy number features Meezaan flaunting his amazing dance moves by resembling Ajay Devgn’s signature Singham entry. Sharing the song on Instagram, the actor wrote, Daler Punjabis in the house! #3Shaukk Song Out Now #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas on 14th Nov.”

The song is sung by Avvy Sra, Karan Aujla and Jyotica Tangri and is penned by Jaani and Karan Aujla. “De De Pyaar De 2” stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, Javed Jaffrey and R Madhavan. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on 14th November.

In an interview with IANS, Meezaan spoke about his equation with the film's cast and said, "I am just grateful that I was given the opportunity. Ajay sir is one of the most lovely people I have ever worked with. I was the youngest on set, and they all came to my support. Even when I was doing the split on that car, Ajay Sir came and helped me with my harness.”

