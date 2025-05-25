Soha Ali plants a birthday kiss on Kunal Kemmu; Kareena Kapoor calls her brother-in-law ‘hottest director in town’

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made Kunal Kemmu’s birthday extra special with their heartfelt wishes.

While Soha planted a sweet birthday kiss on her husband, Kareena joined in the celebrations by calling her brother-in-law the "hottest director in town.” The adorable moments were shared on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the close-knit family’s joyful bond. While showering birthday love on her husband, Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of their photos from one of their vacations and wrote, “Aaj kissi ka to birthday hai... #happybirthday.”

In one of the adorable clicks, Soha is seen planting a sweet kiss on Kunal’s cheek. The following shots capture the actor at his candid best.

On the other hand, Kareena also took to her gram stories to pen a sweet note for her brother-in-law. She dropped an image of Kunal Kemmu and captioned it, “To the hottest director in town…Happy birthday bro-in-law…love you always.”

On May 25, Kunal turned 42 and celebrated his special day with his family.

Recently, actor-turned-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu earned the ‘Best Debut Director’ accolade at the Zee Cine Awards for his first directorial venture, “Madgaon Express." Although he was unable to attend the event due to professional obligations, his wife, Soha Ali Khan, proudly accepted the honor on his behalf.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 'Golmaal Again' actor wrote, “Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me as the Best Debut Director for Madgaon Express... sorry I couldn't be there due to work commitments but had my better half receive it for me.”

Kunal Kemmu dedicated the award to everyone who contributed to the film, saying, “This one is for the entire team that went behind making it a reality and the audiences and the critics for giving it so much love. I feel humbled and grateful. As you can see the trophy is a hit with all ages and some other species as well.”

--IANS

ps/