Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of her heavy leg day, highlights the power of mobility training

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a glimpse from her intense leg day at the gym.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress posted a video where she could be seen lifting heavy weights and showcasing her dedication to fitness. Alongside the video, Soha emphasized the importance of mobility training, describing it as a crucial step that helps the body prepare for workouts and prevents injuries.

For the caption, Soha wrote, “Today we are lifting heavy (legs) at the gym, so first ... we move, we stretch! Mobility may look like the warm up you can skip but it's the crucial first set. Mobility preps your body to load up without locking up and is your insurance against injuries.”

In the clip, the ‘Chhorii 2’ actress is seen performing a series of light leg mobility exercises before moving on to her heavy workout sets. From dynamic stretches to controlled leg swings, Soha focuses on improving flexibility and activating her muscles. The text on the video read, “Lifting heavy today wait! Do these light movement exercises first to open up your muscles so you can move better, lift more and not get hurt…”

Saif Ali Khan’s sister had earlier shared glimpses from her Goa getaway. She posted a couple of her photos chilling in the pool and captioned them as, “Girls just wanna have sun and thankfully we got some in Goa this weekend!.” The first image showed the actress enjoying pool time with her girl gang. In the next, Soha was seen striking a yoga pose while little Inaaya reached out to touch her hand from the pool.

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress was last seen in the horror film “Chhorii 2,” which hit theatres on April 11, 2025. She played the role of Daasi Maa alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in Vishal Furia’s directorial. The film also marked Soha’s much-awaited return to the big screen after a seven-year break.

