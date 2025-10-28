October 28, 2025 1:39 PM हिंदी

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of her heavy leg day, highlights the power of mobility training

Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of her heavy leg day, highlights the power of mobility training

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a glimpse from her intense leg day at the gym.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress posted a video where she could be seen lifting heavy weights and showcasing her dedication to fitness. Alongside the video, Soha emphasized the importance of mobility training, describing it as a crucial step that helps the body prepare for workouts and prevents injuries.

For the caption, Soha wrote, “Today we are lifting heavy (legs) at the gym, so first ... we move, we stretch! Mobility may look like the warm up you can skip but it's the crucial first set. Mobility preps your body to load up without locking up and is your insurance against injuries.”

In the clip, the ‘Chhorii 2’ actress is seen performing a series of light leg mobility exercises before moving on to her heavy workout sets. From dynamic stretches to controlled leg swings, Soha focuses on improving flexibility and activating her muscles. The text on the video read, “Lifting heavy today wait! Do these light movement exercises first to open up your muscles so you can move better, lift more and not get hurt…”

Saif Ali Khan’s sister had earlier shared glimpses from her Goa getaway. She posted a couple of her photos chilling in the pool and captioned them as, “Girls just wanna have sun and thankfully we got some in Goa this weekend!.” The first image showed the actress enjoying pool time with her girl gang. In the next, Soha was seen striking a yoga pose while little Inaaya reached out to touch her hand from the pool.

On the work front, the 47-year-old actress was last seen in the horror film “Chhorii 2,” which hit theatres on April 11, 2025. She played the role of Daasi Maa alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in Vishal Furia’s directorial. The film also marked Soha’s much-awaited return to the big screen after a seven-year break.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast

Happened quite organically: Mitch Marsh on Australia adopting aggressive approach in T20Is

Happened quite organically: Marsh on Australia adopting aggressive approach in T20Is

Toll revenues in India up 16 pc in Jan-Sep due to higher vehicle movement

Toll revenues in India up 16 pc in Jan-Sep due to higher vehicle movement

Surging elderly population to boost silver economy in India: Govt

Surging elderly population to boost silver economy in India: Govt

Aastha Gill talks about changing her thought-process as musician: ‘Learnt it the hard way’

Aastha Gill talks about changing her thought-process as musician: ‘Learnt it the hard way’

Hemant Khandelwal takes the helm: BJP installs new MP chief in unanimous transition

Rupali Ganguly keeps Satish Shah’s legacy alive with heartwarming “Sarabhai” posts

Could have won if we had batted better, says Tanzim Hasan

Could have won if we had batted better, says Tanzim Hasan

HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to manufacture SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India

HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to manufacture SJ-100 passenger aircraft in India

Nikita Dutta expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him her ‘dream co-star’

Nikita Dutta expresses desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him her ‘dream co-star’

We'll wait and see: Carey hits back at Broad’s ‘worst Australian team’ remark ahead of Ashes

We'll wait and see: Carey hits back at Broad’s ‘worst Australian team’ remark ahead of Ashes