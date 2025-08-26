Soha Ali Khan reviews “ghee-coffee” shot, gives honest opinion

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan who loves to keep fit, always advocates fitness and a healthy lifestyle. The actress recently tried the ghee and coffee mixture for the first time ever and shared her experience on her social media handle.

The actress, in the video can be seen adding a dollop of ghee to her black coffee and sipping it. The actress wrote, “I know, I know... I'm late to the bulletproof coffee party... honestly it's a miracle I showed up at all! So not every trend is meant for you Before you put ghee in your coffee (maybe before you have coffee at all for some) look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body... Pros: Energy boost 4, healthy fats, focus + gut support. Cons: can feel heavy, may trigger acidity X, not for everyone Bottom line: Let your body decide #HolisticHealth #Morning Routine #NutritionTips #FoodTrends #SelfCare #Listen To YourBody #gheecoffee #WellnessTips #GutHealth #AllAboutHer #hereforher.”

Soha has always been a firm believer of how nutrition plays the most important role in staying fit. The actress focuses on eating clean, wholesome meals rich in proteins, healthy fats, and fibre. She also incorporates seasonal fruits, fresh vegetables, lean meats, and home-cooked food to her diet. The actress had once informed her fans that she consumes white pumpkin juice in the morning, and the food items for all three meals of the day remain the same. She avoids processed foods and follows portion control to keep her weight in check.

Soha strongly advocates drinking good amount of water everyday and consider it as a magical tool to keep extremely fit. She also includes fresh juices, coconut water, and herbal tea to maintain a good and hydrated skin. Her exercise is a mix of strength training, HIIT (high-intensity training), yoga, and functional workouts. Soha who emphasises on mental health and mindfulness, practices yoga and meditation to reduce stress. Soha also gets her 6-7 hours of sleep per night to maintain a positive physical and mental health.

--IANS

rd/